🔥U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

“This was one of the largest data breaches in history,” Barr said of the theft, which came to light in the summer of 2017. The indictment charges four members of the Chinese Liberation Army, he said.