U.S. Census Bureau suspends 2020 census field operations for two weeks

(Reuters) – The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending all 2020 census field operations for two weeks starting on Wednesday until April 1, Steven Dillingham, the bureau’s director, said in a statement.

“Beginning today, in support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus, 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020,” Dillingham said bit.ly/2x9WYTX.

