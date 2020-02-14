🔥U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness🔥

us.-cdc-to-work-with-labs-in-five-states-to-track-people-with-influenza-like-illness

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronavirus.

The agency said the labs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York City will test those people for coronavirus who tested negative for the flu.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

