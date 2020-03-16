🔥U.S. CDC reports first coronavirus case among its staff🔥

(Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday an employee has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The individual, who is now in good condition, has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6, and was asymptomatic at that time, the agency said.

The agency did not disclose more details about the individual, citing privacy concerns.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

