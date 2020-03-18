🔥U.S. CDC reports 7,087 coronavirus cases, 97 deaths🔥

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 7,087 cases of the coronavirus, a rise of 2,812 cases from its previous count, and said the amount of deaths had risen by 22 to 97.

The tally of COVID-19 cases is really as of 4 p.m. ET on March 17. The agency said coronavirus cases have been reported by all 50 states, up from its previous report of 49 states. Cases were reported in the District of Columbia and three territories also.(bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The tally includes 49 cases among people repatriated from Japan and Wuhan, China, where in fact the outbreak began.

The figures usually do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

