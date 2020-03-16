🔥U.S. CDC reports 3,536 coronavirus cases, 68 deaths🔥

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 3,536 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 1,858 cases from its previous count reported on March 13, and said the number of deaths had risen by 27 to 68.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 15. (bit.ly/38GyOO9)

The agency said the cases had been reported by 49 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands, up from 46 states and the District of Columbia in its previous report.

The latest tally includes 49 cases among people repatriated from Japan and Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.