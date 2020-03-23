🔥U.S. CDC reports 33,453 coronavirus cases, 400 deaths🔥

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a guy walks the National Mall, without activity due the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 33,453 cases of coronavirus, a rise of 18,185 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 199 to 400.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, the effect of a new coronavirus, by 4 p.m. ET on March 22 in comparison to its previous tally reported on March 20.(bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

Coronavirus cases have already been reported in every 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC figures usually do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

