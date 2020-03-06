🔥U.S. CDC reports 213 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation🔥

us.-cdc-reports-213-coronavirus-cases,-including-those-under-investigation

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 65 more cases of coronavirus in the united kingdom, which include cases reported by individual states which were to be confirmed by the agency yet.

By 4 pm on March 5, the amount of confirmed and presumptive positive cases stood at 213, the agency said. (bit.ly/2uYw80s)

Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise liner remains at 46, while 3 cases were detected in citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China, the CDC said.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

