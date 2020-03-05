🔥U.S. CDC reports 149 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation🔥

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 149 cases of coronavirus in the united kingdom, which include those reported by individual states which were to be confirmed by the agency yet.

By 4 pm on March 4, the amount of travel-related cases in the united kingdom stood at 30, up from 24 the agency reported on Wednesday.

Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise liner remain at 46, while three cases were detected among citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China.