🔥U.S. CDC reports 129 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation🔥

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 129 cases of coronavirus in the united kingdom, which include cases reported by individual states which were yet to be confirmed by the agency.

The most recent number represents a rise of 7 confirmed cases, and 13 more cases under investigation. The amount of deaths because of the virus now stand at nine.

Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise liner rose to 46 from CDC’s count of 45 by Monday, while three cases were detected in citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China.