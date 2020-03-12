Home
🔥U.S. CDC issues virus travel alert of all of Europe, restricting entry to U.S.🔥
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued an even 3 travel alert here for 29 countries in Europe, recommending visitors to avoid all non-essential travel and restricting entry of foreign nationals from the spot so that they can curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The agency also issued an even 2 alert on all global here travel for folks at high-risk to be infected, asking older adults and the ones with serious chronic medical ailments to take into account postponing non-essential travel.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping restrictions on folks from 26 Europe from planing a trip to america for per month. The travel order will not apply to the uk and Ireland, and will not apply to Americans. (reut.rs/2vcIkuC)

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

