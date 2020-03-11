🔥U.S. Capitol may need to be closed to visitors in coronavirus response: senior Democrat🔥

us.-capitol-may-need-to-be-closed-to-visitors-in-coronavirus-response:-senior-democrat

FILE PHOTO: The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Capitol may need to be closed to visitors at some point to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives said on Wednesday.

“We haven’t yet come to grips with whether we ought to close down the Capitol in terms of visitors,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters. “We’re going to be talking about that.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

