🔥U.S.-Canada border to close to nonessential travel: Trump🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S.-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump wrote.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

