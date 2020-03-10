🔥U.S. can meet ‘full demand’ for coronavirus tests from public officials: Health Secretary🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing on Health and Human Services oversight of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday worked to beat back fears that the country’s capability for testing people for coronavirus is limited, making it hard to know how far the deadly infection has spread.

“We have always been able to meet the full demand for test orders from public health officials,” he said at Hatch Center conference on pharmaceuticals. “At no point has a request for a test from a state or local health department been denied.”