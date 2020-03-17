🔥U.S. calls on construction companies to donate face masks🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Tuesday called on U.S. construction companies to donate their respirator masks to hospitals along with other healthcare providers combating the coronavirus outbreak amid a nationwide shortage.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made the request at a news conference at the White House. The administration recently allowed healthcare workers to utilize so-called N95 face masks not specifically approved for medical use to take care of patients amid the outbreak.

