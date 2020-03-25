🔥U.S. auto sales seen down ~12% in Q1 – Edmunds🔥

Automotive consultancy Edmunds estimates U.S. new cars and trucks sales in Q1 to be about 3,546,415 vehicles, a drop of 11.8% from Q1 2019

Edmunds estimates new cars and trucks sales in March to be down 35.5% year-on-year and 23.4% month-on-month due to coronavirus pandemic

“The market took a dramatic turn in mid-March as more cities and states began to implement stay-at-home policies due to the coronavirus crisis” Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights

Expects top three OEMs General Motors Co, Ford Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp’s U.S. arm to report quarterly sales decline of 4.3%, 14.1% and 8.6%, respectively, yoy

Experts are estimating steep decline of 9-10% yoy in global car sales and production in 2020

(Reporting by Rachit Vats)