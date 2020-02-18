🔥U.S. attorney in New York coordinating Ukraine probes🔥

Washington — Richard Donoghue, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, has been tasked with coordinating the Justice Department’s handling of investigations related to Ukraine, the department told lawmakers on Tuesday.

In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said the Brooklyn-based federal prosecutor had been assigned by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen “to coordinate existing matters and to assess, investigate, and address any other matters relating to Ukraine, including the opening of any new investigations or the expansion of existing ones.”Scott Brady, the U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh, is handling the “receipt, processing, and preliminary analysis” of “unsolicited” information regarding Ukraine provided by the public to law enforcement.

Boyd’s letter came in response to questions from Nadler, who wrote to Attorney General William Barr on February 10 to demand explanations about the department’s handling of investigations into issues surrounding Ukraine, particularly regarding the process for vetting information provided by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney.Boyd wrote that the department “is aware of news reports and public comments from Members of Congress that have significantly distorted the public’s understanding of the Department’s handling of such cases.”He included a department-wide memorandum from the deputy attorney general dated January 17 that instructed all U.S. attorneys to notify and consult with Donoghue about any Ukraine-related investigation in order to “avoid duplication of efforts across offices.” Any expansion of those investigations also requires the approval of both Rosen and Donoghue. According to the memo, “several” offices have already reached out to Donoghue in connection to Ukraine matters.Boyd wrote to Nadler that “any member of the public who has relevant information may contact the Department and make use of its intake process for Ukraine-related matters.” “Any individual who makes use of this process will be treated just like anyone else who brings information to the Department’s attention,” he wrote.Boyd also said that a statement from Barr in September denying contact with Giuliani about Ukraine “remains accurate.””As Attorney General Barr has repeatedly affirmed, he has not discussed matters relating to Ukraine with Rudolph Giuliani,” he wrote.