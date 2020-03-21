U.S. Army soldier at Fort Leonard Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Soldiers train on the Warrior Tower at Fort Leonard Wood in May 2016.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Associated Press

A U.S. Army soldier at Fort Leonard Wood has tested positive for COVID-19, the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital reported Saturday.This is the first positive case of army personnel at the fort, a statement said. The soldier had recently traveled to New York and Florida and was screened immediately in processing and placed in isolation, where the soldier remains.Military and health employees are now tracing and contacting people the soldier might have been in contact with over the past two weeks, the statement said.The fort continues to screen its soldiers, civilians and family members who have traveled outside Missouri over the past two weeks.Fort Leonard Wood is about 137 miles west of St. Louis, just south of Interstate 44.

