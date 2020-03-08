🔥U.S. Army restricts travel to Italy, South Korea over coronavirus🔥

us.-army-restricts-travel-to-italy,-south-korea-over-coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Army said on Sunday it has decided to restrict travel to and from Italy and South Korea due to coronavirus outbreaks, and will also prohibit foreign troops from participating in U.S. exercises, exchanges and visits in the most affected nations.

The decision, described to Reuters by an Army spokeswoman, follows the confirmation on Saturday that two additional U.S. servicemembers have tested positive for the virus: a sailor in Italy and a Marine at Fort Belvoir, Virginia – an important military base in a Washington D.C. suburb.

One additional U.S. servicemember, a soldier in South Korea, has also tested positive for the virus.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

