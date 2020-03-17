🔥U.N. confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees🔥

LAUSANNE (Reuters) – The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday that there are 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus among refugees and asylum seekers in Germany.

“As of this morning, we understand there are 10 confirmed cases in Germany,” UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told a press briefing. “These are people who are either refugees or asylum seekers,” he added. The cases are in Munich, Berlin and Heidelberg.

He urged all national authorities to treat refugees and asylum seekers who fall sick with the virus the same way as other nationals.

