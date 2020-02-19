🔥U.K. symphony musician plays violin while surgeons remove tumour from her brain🔥

LONDON — A violinist underwent brain surgery while playing her instrument in order to show doctors which part of the organ they should avoid damaging.

In a first for U.K. medicine, Dagmar Turner played scales and improvised tunes while surgeons at King’s College Hospital, London carefully removed a tumour on the right frontal lobe.

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra member, 53, had been terrified that the procedure would damage the area that controls the fine movement of the left hand, needed for the most skilled and intricate part of playing the violin.

So she suggested that lead surgeon Prof Keyoumars Ashkan, himself an accomplished pianist, should wake her from a general anaesthetic to play after the team had conducted a craniotomy, opening the skull, and spent two hours meticulously mapping her brain.

This allowed the doctors to identify precisely the parts of the lobe necessary for controlling the left hand.

The operation was a success, and three days after the procedure Turner returned home to her husband and son, and was back to regular playing within two and a half weeks.

“The violin is my passion. I’ve been playing since I was 10 years’ old,” she said. “The thought of losing my ability to play was heartbreaking.

“Being a musician himself, Prof Ashkan understood my concerns. He and the team at King’s went out of their way to plan the operation – from mapping my brain to planning the position I needed to be in to play.

“Thanks to them, I’m hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon,” she said.

Turner was diagnosed with a large slow-growing tumour, called a grade-2 glioma, in 2013 after suffering a seizure while performing. Although it was not malignant, a decision was taken to remove it after it began to grow aggressively, despite radiotherapy.

Prof Ashkan said the operation had forced his team to consider the “finer details” of violin playing. “Length of the string, pressure on the string, all those fast movements moving from one string to another,” he said. “So that is what was unusual for us.

“We perform around 400 resections, tumour removals, each year, which often involves rousing patients to carry out language tests, but this was the first time I’ve had a patient play an instrument,” he said.

In order to map precisely the area of the cortex necessary for violin playing, the surgical team inserted a tiny electrical probe, and activated it to see if it disrupted Turner’s ability to play, knowing they could remove the tissue where activation did not affect playing.

They repeated this process numerous times as they removed the tumour.

Turner had also been fed a “pink drink,” which meant that when a blue light was shone on the cortex, the tumour showed up red but not the surrounding tissue.

Diagnosing dangerous tumours before they become incurable is difficult because of ambiguous symptoms, such as headaches.

The use of artificial intelligence to detect clues in blood tests is considered one of the most promising avenues for progress.

Last November, Edinburgh University reported that a test it had developed had shown 82 per cent accuracy in identifying cancers in a trial of 400 patients.

The technology could be rolled out across the NHS within 18 months.