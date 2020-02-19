🔥Tyson Fury will 'never sniff boxing again' if he cannot win Deontay Wilder rematch🔥

Tyson Fury has suggested he will retire from boxing if he cannot defeat Deontay Wilder this weekend in a fight that he has dubbed the biggest heavyweight battle of the last half-century.

Fury takes on Wilder for the second time in a high-profile and eagerly-anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night as he looks to become WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight champion of the world.

The undefeated duo previous locked horns at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in December 2018, when the British challenger somehow recovered from two knockdowns and many feel was then unlucky to be denied another famous victory in a memorable split-decision draw.

Both fighters have been typically brash in the excited build-up to such an important second bout that will have considerable ramifications for the future of the heavyweight title scene.

“I’m not putting pressure on myself, but if I cannot beat Deontay Wilder then I’m no good,” Fury told The Telegraph.

Confident | Tyson Fury’s suit at the MGM Grand featured pictures of his own face (AP)

“I won’t go down as a great or a champion. I will go back to Morecambe and never sniff boxing again in my life.

“I will be s***, total s***. That’s how confident I am of kicking him all over that ring.”

Later arriving at the MGM Grand in typically understated fashion in a suit featuring pictures of his own face, Fury, who is still predicting he will triumph with a second-round knockout, said: “This is the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division with two men putting it on the line.

“The fans will be the winners because we both have a lot to lose. It’s going to be an entertaining fight.”

Wilder, meanwhile, has his eyes firmly fixed on unifying boxing’s blue-riband division as he looks to move clear of the iconic Muhammad Ali in the list of most successful title defences in a single reign.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been WBC heavyweight champion since defeating Bermane Stiverne back in January 2015.

“Greatness lies in me,” he said. “It will be an amazing feeling, my 11th consecutive title defence.

“I’m tied now with my idol, Muhammad Ali, and once I’ve beaten Fury with a devastating knockout I will go on even further to break the record and do more amazing things.

“My goal is for there to be one champion, one face, one name in the division.

“I’m in pursuit of that and I’m looking forward to fulfilling my goals and dreams.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association.