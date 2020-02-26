🔥Tyson Fury was carrying a string of injuries into Deontay Wilder fight, reveals trainer Sugarhill Steward🔥

Tyson Fury’s trainer Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward has revealed ‘The Gypsy King’ was carrying a number of injuries into his WBC heavyweight title showdown with Deontay Wilder.

Fury dominated Wilder in Las Vegas to become a two-time world champion, with the American’s corner pulling their man out in the seventh round.

Wilder, who taken straight to hospital after the defeat to receive stiches in his ear, has defended his own performance, accusing referee Kenny Bayless of favouring the Briton in the fight and suggesting his elaborate ringwalk costume left him drained heading into battle.

Sugarhill has dismissed Wilder’s excuses however, insisting it was Fury who had the bigger issues to deal with ahead of the fight.

Sugarhill told EPSN: “Tyson hurt his ankles, they were all messed up — they have pictures of that — he suffered a cut in training camp.

“Tyson Fury wasn’t even getting hit to the head in training camp. I think in the beginning of training camp, his elbow or shoulder was hurt. So Tyson Fury’s the one with all the injuries.”