🔥Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder live fight reaction: Gypsy King wins in Las Vegas… is Anthony Joshua next?🔥

The dust is beginning to settle on Tyson Fury’s big night in Las Vegas where he was crowned the new WBC heavyweight champion.

‘The Gypsy King’ overwhelmed Deontay Wilder from the opening bell, flooring the American twice before the towel was mercifully thrown in in the seventh round.

Fury and his people partied long into the night after his big night as talk with a unification fight with Anthony Joshua now begins to take over.

However, there are plenty of obstacles on the way to a bout that would surely go down as the biggest in the history of British boxing.

Wilder vs Fury: Round-by-round breakdownTyson Fury put on a performance of the ages as he took apart the previously undefeated Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion.After a split decision draw in their first encounter 15 months ago, Fury took no chances this time around as he overwhelmed ‘The Bronze Bomber’ from the opening bell.Declan Taylor breaks down round-by-round how ‘The Gypsy King’ reclaimed his crown in Las Vegas.ROUND ONEAfter entering the arena on a throne, Fury wastes no time establishing his authority on the fight. He immediately takes centre ring and Wilder seems only happy to retreat. The American always with his right hand cocked and ready to go.ROUND TWOBoth men attempted to switch their attack from head to body but, for the first time, Wilder’s explosive right hand appears to land on Fury, causing gasps around the arena. It barely seems to register with the Englishman, however, and he’s straight back on the attack.ROUND THREEFury in complete control and Wilder begins to force his work and overreach with the right hand. Fury takes advantage by unleashing a vicious left hook-right hand combination which floors Wilder heavily for only the second time in his career.ROUND FOURStill visibly struggling after the knockdown and with blood pouring from his ear, Wilder’s reign as world champion is on the verge of its climax. Fury in complete control and piling on the pressure looking for a clinical finish.ROUND FIVEWilder looks bereft of ideas, totally exhausted and with no answers for the brilliance of Fury who is really starting to turn the screw. Fury scores his second knockdown of the fight when a sickening left hook to the body drops Wilder heavily.ROUND SIXBy now it is a matter of when and not if Fury will stop Wilder, who is staggering around the ring and hoping for any opportunity to turn the fight on its head with a big shot of his own.ROUND SEVENIt’s all over as Fury pins Wilder into the corner and unleashes a lethal barrage of crunching shots to both head and body forcing the American’s cornerman Mark Breland to throw in the towel and end the punishment.

How Fury celebrated in VegasTyson Fury put on another show inside the MGM Grand just hours after making history against Deontay Wilder in the hotel’s famous arena, writes Declan Taylor.After holding court at this post-fight press conference, the Gypsy King made the short walk from the arena, through the sprawling casino and into the swanky Hakkasan nightclub which is part of the huge building, arriving to the packed venue at around 1am.Once inside he wrapped himself in a Union Jack flag, grabbed the microphone from the DJ and began leading the chants to the hundreds of fans who turned up to catch a glimpse of the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.Sporting one of his now trademark suits and deciding against a shirt underneath it, the only suggestion Fury had been in one of the most significant fights of the era was a bruise on the side of his head from one of the few punches landed by Wilder just hours earlier.He also bizarrely wore a green tie around his neck, which he had borrowed from Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, who now recognise him as their heavyweight champion.Once inside, waitresses held up flashing signs that read TYSON FURY while one declared THE KING HAS RETURNED. It is understood the bar bill ran well into the thousands with Grey Goose vodka and Dom Perignon two of the most popular drinks among the group.Beaming from ear-to-ear, Fury roared: ‘Who is ready to f*****g party?’Surrounded by a 50-strong entourage of friends and family, including his wife Paris, brother Tommy and members of his training team, Fury later belted out a rendition of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, which has become an anthem of British boxing over the past few years.The 6ft 9in Morecambe man famously sang Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ in the immediate aftermath of his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf. This time he sang Don McLean’s American Pie inside the arena. Only a few hours later, the DJ inside Hakkasan nightclub played the track in Fury’s honour as he danced on stage.But he was not the only one signing as Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, also performed as part of the bash which was hosted by DJ and big boxing fan Steve Aoki.The celebrations were a far cry from his last outing in Las Vegas just five months ago when he beat Otto Wallin. That night he was rushed directly to the hospital where he had over 40 stitches to close a horror cut above his right eyebrow. There was no after party and Fury ended up catching a flight back to England the very next afternoon.This time Fury has afforded himself time to relax and flies back to England today where he will be reunited with his five children.

Whyte determined to get Fury shot firstDillian Whyte insists he should be ahead of Anthony Joshua in the queue for a shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC title.He told Sky Sports: “Listen, he should be fighting me next, regardless of whatever he thinks, whatever AJ thinks,” said Whyte, who has already secured a guaranteed WBC title shot by February 2021.”I deserve it. I’ve worked hard for my title shot and I keep fighting and I keep risking my position. I’ve been No 1 contender for ages now. They should fight no-one else, apart from me. I’ve done everything that is required of me, so now it’s my turn.

Fury: Nothing will beat Klitschko triumphTyson Fury has claimed not even beating Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder could overshadow his win against Vladimir Klitschko in 2015.The 31-year-old was only a slight underdog for his fight with Wilder before winning in the seventh round but against Klitschko, Fury was priced at 7/1 by some bookmakers.And the Gypsy King says nothing will ever surpass that victory as a result.“Nothing will ever be bigger than my Wladimir Klitschko win because that was my first championship ring,” he said.“I was a 7/1 underdog when I beat Klitschko in Germany.”

Former rugby star Pryce wants Fury-AJ fight in UKFormer England rugby player Leon Pryce has urged Eddie Hearn to stage any potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the UK.”If Fury vs A.J is fought anywhere but Wembley stadium, I’m kicking off, we’re all kicking off,” he tweeted.Pryce then urged promoter Hearn to stage the fight in the UK, with Wembley a potential venue.He added: “Two British fighters – fight on British soil. Give the fans a chance to see it live, Eddie.”

Fury: Fight with AJ would ‘complete’ careerTyson Fury has hinted at a meeting with Anthony Joshua should Deontay Wilder decide against a rematch – and claims his career would be ‘completed’ if such a fight goes ahead.Photo: PA”I’ve got another old fella across the pond who might want a little tickle,” he said.”Then that is it then. It’s [his career] completed. Done.”

Council backs Fury parade ideaWe heard earlier on how one of Fury’s ex-trainer’s was calling for a parade to honour his achievement. Well now the council in his home town of Morecambe have thrown their weight behind the idea.Photo: AFP”We congratulate Tyson Fury on his remarkable achievement in beating Deontay Wilder in the early hours of this morning to win the WBC heavywieght title,” a spokeperson said. “What a masterclass in boxing it was.”The whole town is very proud of him and the Town Council supports the suggestion, and petition, for a Welcome Home tour on his return.”We will be working with our district and County Council’s to try and make this a reality!”

Deontay Wilder might have wanted to go ‘out on his shield’ but one of America’s biggest sports stars has no doubt his corner were right to throw in the towel…

Trump wants Fury and Wilder at White House The President of the United States Donald Trump says he will invite Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to visit the White House after being thrilled by last night’s fight. Photo: AFP”[It was] two great fighters,” Trump said. “It was really very exciting.”Maybe we have to bring them both to the White House – I don’t know – because that was really a good one.”I think we’ll do that.”

‘AJ vs Fury clash would be biggest in British boxing history’The BBC’s legendary boxing correspondent Mike Costello believes a heavyweight unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would be the biggest fight in British boxing history. “I am absolutely adamant that this is the single biggest fight in British boxing history,” he said on 5 Live.”Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury – and it became bigger tonight. Suddenly you have all four Championship belts at stake.”

Haye – Fury has edge in AJ match-up David Haye believes Tyson Fury would be slight favourite for a potential unification bout with Anthony Joshua. “On current form you’d have to say Fury,” said Haye. ” He’s beaten by far the best opponent in Wilder who was the WCB champion. I believe you have to go with the guy who is unbeaten.Photo: Reuters”AJ is significantly more well-rounded than Wilder, he can box which he proved last time out. He can punch and mix it up.”It’s a 50/50 fight – maybe you slightly give the edge to Fury.”

Fury deserves a parade – Davison One of Tyson Fury’s former trainers, Ben Davison, says the heavyweight champion of the world should be a given a celebratory homecoming parade when he returns to the UK. “I truly believe that there should be a parade for Tyson,” Davison told ITV. “Not just because of his huge achievements in the ring, but because of “what he’s done outside of the ropes as well.”Photo: AFP

Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua. All the belts. 90,000 fans. Under the arch. On British soil.Who fancies it?

A nice little earner…Last night’s bout has been confirmed as the highest grossing heavyweight fight ever held in Las Vegas. The gate receipts totalled a whopping $16.9m. Not bad, not bad.

This is quite the excuse…Deontay Wilder’s trainer, Jay Deas, has bizarrely suggested that the outfit his fighter wore for his ring walk might have contributed to his defeat.“His legs didn’t look great to me early on,” he told Boxing Social. “I didn’t think his legs look like they normally look.“I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.“Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well. I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more.”

Warren: Fury deserves bigger split of purse than AJFrank Warren previously suggested Anthony Joshua would only get 40 per cent of the purse, but now suggested his split should be even lower after Tyson Fury’s stunning display against Deontay Wilder.Photo: PASpeaking to Boxing Social, Warren said: “I don’t know now. He’s in the slipstream isn’t he? Maybe make it 70-30 generously on second thoughts.”Asked about the appetite for a Fury-Joshua fight, Warren replied: “That’s where we are, we’re top of the world with heavyweights aren’t we?”It’s brilliant. But we all know who the number one is.”

SOCIAL

Dillian Whyte fancies a bit of it…

Warren – Wilder should turn down rematchAny fight with Joshua could be put on hold if Wilder decides to take up the option of another rematch, a clause included in the agreement for this weekend’s fight.However, Hearn believes the 34-year-old would be foolish to do so.“He’s not going to beat him if it happens again,” he said. “I don’t see that happening. What’s he going to bring? He’s got nothing else in his armoury and I just don’t see what he could do.“But it’s the money and what he’d get from a rematch. So does he want more money or does he value his health?”

Fury vs AJ would be biggest event since ’66 World Cup final – WarrenFrank Warren believes a world heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would be the biggest sporting event in Britain since the 1966 World Cup final.Photo: APFury claimed the WBC, Ring Magazine and lineal world titles with a stunning seventh round stoppage of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.The WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles, meanwhile, belong to Joshua, who regained the belts in a rematch with Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. in December, having suffered a surprise first professional defeat against the same man in New York last summer.In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s fight, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted to say he wanted a unification bout to take place this year and Warren, who plays the same role to Fury, was in agreement.“I’d like to see him fight Joshua,” he said. “That would be the biggest sporting event to take place since the ’66 World Cup final.“That’s the best performance I’ve ever seen from a British boxer in the ring. Heavyweight, whatever weight. It’s a phenomenal performance that he put on there.“He is true British sporting great, he’s there. He’s done something that’s just phenomenal, come to the other guy’s back yard. Not once – he went to Germany [and beat Wladimir Klitschko] and did the same thing, he’s been here twice with Wilder and he absolutely took him apart and destroyed him.”

SOCIAL

He called it, to be fair…

