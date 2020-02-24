🔥Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder live fight reaction: Gypsy King wins in Las Vegas… is Anthony Joshua next?🔥

The dust is beginning to settle on Tyson Fury’s big night in Las Vegas where he was crowned the new WBC heavyweight champion.

‘The Gypsy King’ overwhelmed Deontay Wilder from the opening bell, flooring the American twice before the towel was mercifully thrown in in the seventh round.

Fury and his people partied long into the night after his big night as talk with a unification fight with Anthony Joshua now begins to take over.

However, there are plenty of obstacles on the way to a bout that would surely go down as the biggest in the history of British boxing.

2020-02-24T11:50:25.373Z

Lewis: Tyson is no.1 Lennox Lewis has hailed Tyson Fury as the world’s No1 heavyweight and says Anthony Joshua can no longer shy away from him.A British showdown between Fury and Joshua this summer is the fight everyone wants to see but the newly-crowned WBC champion expects his next opponent to be Deontay Wilder, who has 30 days in which to activate a rematch clause.Lewis, however, says Fury-Joshua is the must-have fight this year. “Fury can lay claim to being the best and all the focus is on him,” said Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.“And he’ll be better for having boxed Wilder a second time and got great knowledge from him.“Joshua has to finally box at this top level against these guys — although Fury has the advantage of knowing there’s no one better than him.”Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, is also pushing for a Battle of Britain. He said: “I don’t think anyone wants to see a third fight [between Fury and Wilder], it was that conclusive. But we will see if he [Wilder] exercises that.“Our preference is to go straight into it because it would be undisputed. We’ll never get the opportunity to do it again with two Brits.”Former British heavyweight David Haye, meanwhile, fears a clash between Fury and Joshua will not take place until next year.“To get one mega fight a year everyone is happy — you can’t get too greedy. Other guys deserve their chance.”Frank Bruno hailed Fury as “an inspiration” for overcoming his mental health issues to reach the summit again. The former heavyweight champion, whose own struggles with mental health have been well documented, added: “I’m proud of him.”

2020-02-24T11:00:57.716Z

Wilder’s costume to blame for poor performance?In the aftermath of Deontay Wilder’s defeat, his trainer Jay Deas appeared to suggest ‘The Bronze Bomber’s elabotate entrance costume might have had a hand in the loss.Like Fury, Wilder made his way to the ring in extravagant style, wearing an outfit that included a black mask and body armour with glowing red eyes.Speaking to Boxing Social, Deas said: “His legs didn’t look great to me early on. I didn’t think his legs look like they normally look.”I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.”Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well.”I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more.”

2020-02-24T10:50:04.670Z

Fury’s concerns of doping sabotage still lingering?Tyson Fury seems to be taking no chances over the possibility of being spiked out in Las Vegas.In footage shared by BT Sport, Fury’s trainer Andy Lee hands the WBC champion a bottle of water while on stage addressing the press in the aftermath of his crushing win over Deontay Wilder.Fury is seen asking where the bottle came from with Lee pointing to someone off-camera. Fury declines the offer.Both Fury and Wilder will have undergone extensive drug testing ahead of their bout in Las Vegas and will have been required to provide samples after the fight too.Fury has form for adopting a careful approach when fighting away from home.The Gypsy King refused to drink water left in his dressing room for his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, fearing his post-fight drugs test would be targeted for sabotage.“After the fight, I had it from good sources not to touch anything in the changing room because they might try to drug me,” he said. “People were trying to pass me all sorts of things but unless it came from my own baggage, I wasn’t having it. There was no chance of me getting drugged.”

2020-02-24T10:39:44.340Z

Fury vs Joshua unlikely to take place in UKFrank Warren has admitted that it is unlikely that any fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would take place in London even though they would be able to sell out Wembley Stadium in minutes.More revenue would be generated should the fight take place in Las Vegas while, with members of the Saudi Arabian royal family in attendance at the MGM Grand on Saturday, there is every chance a mega-money from the Middle East would blow all others out of the water.Warren added: “In a dream world, it is Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua in London. But they are professional athletes and no different to a Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey leaving their football clubs to make big money elsewhere.“I don’t know where the fight would take place, wherever the most money is. The boxers are the ones that get in the ring, they are the ones who make the choice. I was sat next to the [Saudi] Prince for the fight so we will see what happens.“But the fact is Joshua is spoilt goods. We saw what happened in New York in the first fight with Ruiz and he come back and beat a guy who trained in his fridge.“I’m not taking anything away from Joshua he trained well and did his job. Come on, this is different gravy with Tyson. He is the No.1 heavyweight and Joshua is in the slipstream. We would probably be generous and give him 30 per cent of the split with Tyson taking 70.”

2020-02-24T10:35:35.976Z

Joshua told to drop Pulev fight or risk missing Fury showdownAnthony Joshua has been told to sidestep his fight with Kubrat Pulev or risk scuppering a showdown with Tyson Fury in what has been described as the biggest event in British sport since the 1966 World Cup final.Next up for Joshua is a mandatory defence of his IBF belt against the Bulgarian, slated for 20 June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Fury’s promoter Frank Warren however has suggested that Joshua puts a line through his plan to face Pulev, who would spoil everything if he were to upset AJ like Andy Ruiz Jr did.Warren said: “The stumbling block is he has to fight Pulev.“The stumbling block for that fight is that his chin is made of old Waterford Crystal and we will see what happens with that. If anyone clips him he will go.“If I was him I wouldn’t fight [Pulev]. I would even vacate the belts to get it on. He should not take the risk. I’d prefer him not to take the risk, I’d prefer Wilder not to take the rematch and let’s get it on.“That would be the biggest sporting event to take place in the UK since England winning the World Cup. You would not be able to get a ticket for it.“The whole country would stop for that fight.”

2020-02-24T09:22:43.100Z

Wilder vs Fury: Round-by-round breakdownTyson Fury put on a performance of the ages as he took apart the previously undefeated Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion.After a split decision draw in their first encounter 15 months ago, Fury took no chances this time around as he overwhelmed ‘The Bronze Bomber’ from the opening bell.Declan Taylor breaks down round-by-round how ‘The Gypsy King’ reclaimed his crown in Las Vegas.ROUND ONEAfter entering the arena on a throne, Fury wastes no time establishing his authority on the fight. He immediately takes centre ring and Wilder seems only happy to retreat. The American always with his right hand cocked and ready to go.ROUND TWOBoth men attempted to switch their attack from head to body but, for the first time, Wilder’s explosive right hand appears to land on Fury, causing gasps around the arena. It barely seems to register with the Englishman, however, and he’s straight back on the attack.ROUND THREEFury in complete control and Wilder begins to force his work and overreach with the right hand. Fury takes advantage by unleashing a vicious left hook-right hand combination which floors Wilder heavily for only the second time in his career.ROUND FOURStill visibly struggling after the knockdown and with blood pouring from his ear, Wilder’s reign as world champion is on the verge of its climax. Fury in complete control and piling on the pressure looking for a clinical finish.ROUND FIVEWilder looks bereft of ideas, totally exhausted and with no answers for the brilliance of Fury who is really starting to turn the screw. Fury scores his second knockdown of the fight when a sickening left hook to the body drops Wilder heavily.ROUND SIXBy now it is a matter of when and not if Fury will stop Wilder, who is staggering around the ring and hoping for any opportunity to turn the fight on its head with a big shot of his own.ROUND SEVENIt’s all over as Fury pins Wilder into the corner and unleashes a lethal barrage of crunching shots to both head and body forcing the American’s cornerman Mark Breland to throw in the towel and end the punishment.

2020-02-24T08:33:13.370Z

How Fury celebrated in VegasTyson Fury put on another show inside the MGM Grand just hours after making history against Deontay Wilder in the hotel’s famous arena, writes Declan Taylor.After holding court at this post-fight press conference, the Gypsy King made the short walk from the arena, through the sprawling casino and into the swanky Hakkasan nightclub which is part of the huge building, arriving to the packed venue at around 1am.Once inside he wrapped himself in a Union Jack flag, grabbed the microphone from the DJ and began leading the chants to the hundreds of fans who turned up to catch a glimpse of the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.Sporting one of his now trademark suits and deciding against a shirt underneath it, the only suggestion Fury had been in one of the most significant fights of the era was a bruise on the side of his head from one of the few punches landed by Wilder just hours earlier.He also bizarrely wore a green tie around his neck, which he had borrowed from Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, who now recognise him as their heavyweight champion.Once inside, waitresses held up flashing signs that read TYSON FURY while one declared THE KING HAS RETURNED. It is understood the bar bill ran well into the thousands with Grey Goose vodka and Dom Perignon two of the most popular drinks among the group.Beaming from ear-to-ear, Fury roared: ‘Who is ready to f*****g party?’Surrounded by a 50-strong entourage of friends and family, including his wife Paris, brother Tommy and members of his training team, Fury later belted out a rendition of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, which has become an anthem of British boxing over the past few years.The 6ft 9in Morecambe man famously sang Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ in the immediate aftermath of his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf. This time he sang Don McLean’s American Pie inside the arena. Only a few hours later, the DJ inside Hakkasan nightclub played the track in Fury’s honour as he danced on stage.But he was not the only one signing as Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, also performed as part of the bash which was hosted by DJ and big boxing fan Steve Aoki.The celebrations were a far cry from his last outing in Las Vegas just five months ago when he beat Otto Wallin. That night he was rushed directly to the hospital where he had over 40 stitches to close a horror cut above his right eyebrow. There was no after party and Fury ended up catching a flight back to England the very next afternoon.This time Fury has afforded himself time to relax and flies back to England today where he will be reunited with his five children.

2020-02-24T07:06:44.923Z

Whyte determined to get Fury shot firstDillian Whyte insists he should be ahead of Anthony Joshua in the queue for a shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC title.He told Sky Sports: “Listen, he should be fighting me next, regardless of whatever he thinks, whatever AJ thinks,” said Whyte, who has already secured a guaranteed WBC title shot by February 2021.”I deserve it. I’ve worked hard for my title shot and I keep fighting and I keep risking my position. I’ve been No 1 contender for ages now. They should fight no-one else, apart from me. I’ve done everything that is required of me, so now it’s my turn.

2020-02-23T22:56:10.070Z

Fury: Nothing will beat Klitschko triumphTyson Fury has claimed not even beating Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder could overshadow his win against Vladimir Klitschko in 2015.The 31-year-old was only a slight underdog for his fight with Wilder before winning in the seventh round but against Klitschko, Fury was priced at 7/1 by some bookmakers.And the Gypsy King says nothing will ever surpass that victory as a result.“Nothing will ever be bigger than my Wladimir Klitschko win because that was my first championship ring,” he said.“I was a 7/1 underdog when I beat Klitschko in Germany.”

2020-02-23T22:02:33.000Z

Former rugby star Pryce wants Fury-AJ fight in UKFormer England rugby player Leon Pryce has urged Eddie Hearn to stage any potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the UK.”If Fury vs A.J is fought anywhere but Wembley stadium, I’m kicking off, we’re all kicking off,” he tweeted.Pryce then urged promoter Hearn to stage the fight in the UK, with Wembley a potential venue.He added: “Two British fighters – fight on British soil. Give the fans a chance to see it live, Eddie.”

2020-02-23T21:31:24.000Z

Fury: Fight with AJ would ‘complete’ careerTyson Fury has hinted at a meeting with Anthony Joshua should Deontay Wilder decide against a rematch – and claims his career would be ‘completed’ if such a fight goes ahead.Photo: PA”I’ve got another old fella across the pond who might want a little tickle,” he said.”Then that is it then. It’s [his career] completed. Done.”

2020-02-23T21:00:08.000Z

Council backs Fury parade ideaWe heard earlier on how one of Fury’s ex-trainer’s was calling for a parade to honour his achievement. Well now the council in his home town of Morecambe have thrown their weight behind the idea.Photo: AFP”We congratulate Tyson Fury on his remarkable achievement in beating Deontay Wilder in the early hours of this morning to win the WBC heavywieght title,” a spokeperson said. “What a masterclass in boxing it was.”The whole town is very proud of him and the Town Council supports the suggestion, and petition, for a Welcome Home tour on his return.”We will be working with our district and County Council’s to try and make this a reality!”

2020-02-23T20:30:08.000Z

Deontay Wilder might have wanted to go ‘out on his shield’ but one of America’s biggest sports stars has no doubt his corner were right to throw in the towel…

2020-02-23T19:50:48.000Z

Trump wants Fury and Wilder at White House The President of the United States Donald Trump says he will invite Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to visit the White House after being thrilled by last night’s fight. Photo: AFP”[It was] two great fighters,” Trump said. “It was really very exciting.”Maybe we have to bring them both to the White House – I don’t know – because that was really a good one.”I think we’ll do that.”

2020-02-23T19:09:48.000Z

‘AJ vs Fury clash would be biggest in British boxing history’The BBC’s legendary boxing correspondent Mike Costello believes a heavyweight unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would be the biggest fight in British boxing history. “I am absolutely adamant that this is the single biggest fight in British boxing history,” he said on 5 Live.”Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury – and it became bigger tonight. Suddenly you have all four Championship belts at stake.”

2020-02-23T18:32:32.296Z

Haye – Fury has edge in AJ match-up David Haye believes Tyson Fury would be slight favourite for a potential unification bout with Anthony Joshua. “On current form you’d have to say Fury,” said Haye. ” He’s beaten by far the best opponent in Wilder who was the WCB champion. I believe you have to go with the guy who is unbeaten.Photo: Reuters”AJ is significantly more well-rounded than Wilder, he can box which he proved last time out. He can punch and mix it up.”It’s a 50/50 fight – maybe you slightly give the edge to Fury.”

2020-02-23T17:40:55.813Z

Fury deserves a parade – Davison One of Tyson Fury’s former trainers, Ben Davison, says the heavyweight champion of the world should be a given a celebratory homecoming parade when he returns to the UK. “I truly believe that there should be a parade for Tyson,” Davison told ITV. “Not just because of his huge achievements in the ring, but because of “what he’s done outside of the ropes as well.”Photo: AFP

2020-02-23T17:05:12.736Z

Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua. All the belts. 90,000 fans. Under the arch. On British soil.Who fancies it?

2020-02-23T16:30:20.433Z

A nice little earner…Last night’s bout has been confirmed as the highest grossing heavyweight fight ever held in Las Vegas. The gate receipts totalled a whopping $16.9m. Not bad, not bad.

2020-02-23T15:59:32.356Z

This is quite the excuse…Deontay Wilder’s trainer, Jay Deas, has bizarrely suggested that the outfit his fighter wore for his ring walk might have contributed to his defeat.“His legs didn’t look great to me early on,” he told Boxing Social. “I didn’t think his legs look like they normally look.“I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.“Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well. I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more.”

Fury reaction

“I’m my own worst critic and even though it was a fantastic performance and I got a great win, I know I can do better.

“I’ve only just started with my new trainer, SugarHill Steward. We only had seven weeks to perfect a Kronk Gym style. But I’m a quick learner and I aim to get back to the gym straightaway, to work on balance and straight punches.

“I’m going to be putting people to sleep left, right and centre. Don’t forget when I came here people said I can’t punch. Wilder himself said I’ve got ‘pillow fists’ in the past.

“Well it didn’t do badly for an old fat guy who can’t punch, did I?”