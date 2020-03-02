🔥Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III: Date, fight purse and everything else we know so far🔥

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to complete a trilogy of fights this summer.

After a controversial split decision draw in December 2018, Fury took the WBC heavyweight title from Wilder nine days ago, stopping ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the seventh round.

Fury’s title win sets up the mouth-watering prospect of an all-British unification showdown with Anthony Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA belts after his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

But before that, Wilder will have the chance to reclaim his crown.

Here’s what we know so far…

Why does Deontay Wilder have a rematch clause?

Arrangements for a third fight were made long before February’s rematch took place, written into the fight contract.

The contract stipulated the loser, in this case Wilder, would have 30 days to trigger a clause for an immediate rematch with a 60-40 purse split in the favour of the champion.

Wilder immediately signalled his intention to trigger that clause with promoter Bob Arum confirming on Sunday they have been ‘formally notified’ over the decision.

When will Fury vs Wilder III take place?

Arum claims the bout will take place ‘before the Olympics” in July with reports suggesting it will fall on the 18th of that month.

Where will the fight take place?

A return to Las Vegas seems certain.

What does that mean for the Joshua fight?

Joshua is scheduled to defend his IBF title against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on 20 June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Should the champion come through that test unscathed, a meeting with the winner of Fury vs Wilder III remains a possibility for the end of the year with promoter Eddie Hearn desperate to make the fight happen in 2020.

Hearn says there have already been preliminary discussions with Fury’s co-promoter Arum. However, Joshua has also been ordered to make a defence of his WBO belt against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

The former cruiserweight champion is set to meet Dereck Chisora this summer in only his second fight since moving up to heavyweight. Should he pass that test, he will likely push for his mandated title shot in the second half of the year.