🔥Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2: Rematch date and how to watch the action🔥

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will go head-to-head on Saturday in an eagerly anticipated heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

The two heavyweights will meet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena 14 months after their epic bout in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw.

Many boxing fans felt Fury outboxed his opponent in the first bout but Wilder remained WBC heavyweight champion after ringside judges scored the fight a split decision draw.

Fury hasn’t forgotten that decision, vowing to knock out Wilder the second time around after insisting he can’t trust judges to award him a win on points.

Here’s all you need to know about Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2…

When will the fight take place?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s rematch will take place on Saturday February 22, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder, who has since secured stunning knockout wins over Dominic Breazeale​ and Luis Ortiz, will be fighting to defend his WBC belt.

Meanwhile Fury is coming off the back of a gruelling win against the Sweden’s Otto Wallin on September 14.

What time will the fight take place?

The fight is expected to get underway in the US no earlier than 8pm on February 22, which means a start time in the UK of around 4am Sunday morning.

That start time will be subject to undercard fights.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 undercard

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2

The fight is expected to air on BT Sports Box Office for a one-off fee for UK customers. The first fight was priced at £19.95 for UK viewers.

You don’t have to have a BT Sports subscription to watch it, and you can also stream it via the official website.