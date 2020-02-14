🔥Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua would only happen if purse is split equally, insists Frank Warren🔥

Tyson Fury will only agree to a potential unification bout against Anthony Joshua later this year with a 50-50 split of the purse, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Warren insisted that Fury would be the main draw for the fight, which is likely to take place in London, and that “Joshua’s bubble has burst”, despite winning back his belts against Andy Ruiz Jr, who Warren called “a guy that looked like he’d trained in a larder”.

Fury faces Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight belt in Las Vegas a week on Saturday, 14 months on from their controversial draw. And ­victory for the Briton would pave the way for a multi-million-pound ­unification bout against Joshua before the end of the year.

But Warren told Standard Sport: “They [Joshua’s team] need Tyson and he doesn’t need them. Joshua’s bubble has burst — it burst when he got destroyed by Ruiz, a little fat guy that no one gave a chance to.

Joshua regained his heavyweight titles with victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

“Okay, he redeemed himself and won the title against a guy that looked like he’d trained in a larder. Right now, Joshua is the no3 heavyweight in the world, and I know who’s the best.

“Tyson brings more to the table and they say he’ll get what, 20 per cent? Tyson’s massive box office and we’ve said we want a 50-50 deal.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn admitted for the first time on Friday morning that a 50-50 split could be possible.

“We made offers to Fury and Wilder of 60-40 way before they were as ­relevant as they are now,” Hearn told talkSPORT. “And they both turned it down. They both wanted 50-50.

“Maybe we have to make that offer next. The winner has to fight AJ, there’s no doubt about it.”

Fury was twice knocked down by Wilder in their first meeting, his ­second flattening in the final round leading Wilder to pretend to slit his throat in mock celebration, assuming the fight was over.

Deontay Wilder and Fury go head to head again in Las Vegas on February 22 (AFP via Getty Images)

But Warren is confident that Fury, who he has repeatedly said deserved to win that bout, will be a tougher obstacle second time around.

“For me, Fury wins unless he gets caught with a massive punch, which can happen,” he said. “He not only got up in that final round, but another 20 seconds and the fight would have been stopped. Tyson is such a gifted boxer.”