🔥Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight deal ready to be concluded, Eddie Hearn confirms🔥

Eddie Hearn says a deal for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to square off in December is ready to be concluded.

Between the British pair they own every major belt in the heavyweight division; Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles and Fury has the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight belts.

Subsequently to Fury’s emphatic seventh-round stoppage win against Wilder in February, many – including Hearn – called for a summer undisputed showdown.

However Wilder has triggered an immediate rematch, meaning a potential match-up must now wait until the end of the year at least.

The pair must both now overcome their respective opponents, Anthony Joshua set for a tough test against the tricky Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in June.

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev were initially supposed to clash in 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

Regardless, talks between the fighters’ camps have already commenced, and Hearn now says a deal is ready to be finalised.

“Myself and Bob Arum (Fury’s US promoter) have been talking to a point where we’re ready to conclude a deal and try to move forward to get that deal done for December.

“There’s no reason why we can’t put that deal in place now for the winner of those two fights.

“We’re going to fight on June 20, they’re going to fight, I believe, on July 18. That leaves plenty of time for a December fight.”

Hearn says the only complications are now the potential broadcasters and location – of which Cardiff, Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia remain frontrunners – but believes these are minor details that can be ironed out with ease.

“I believe there’s a real desire from both sides to get that fight done now – December would be perfect,” he said.

“To have two British heavyweight champions is unbelievable but to have them fighting for the undisputed championship is something that will never, ever happen in our lifetime again.

“So we’ve got to make it happen, let’s get the deal made now and let’s let those guys concentrate on their big fights in the summer.”

Similarly to the current scenario with Wilder, Hearn also believes this is a fight that will happen not once, but multiple times.

He said: “This fight is probably going to happen two, maybe three times. We’re going to get it in the UK, it’s just whether [it’s] one, two or three.”