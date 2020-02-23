🔥Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn vows to deliver unification fight this year🔥

Eddie Hearn has promised to deliver Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua before the end of the year.

Fury produced a masterful performance as he dominated Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight title.

It sets up a huge title unification showdown with Joshua, who himself produced a stunning win against Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim the IBF, WBO and WBA (Super) title in December.

Joshua is set to defend his IBF belt against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June while he may also be obligated to defend the WBO strap against Oleksandr Usyk later in the year.

Fury meanwhile expects Wilder to immediately activate his rematch clause and set up a trilogy fight with ‘The Gypsy King’.

Hearn congratulated Fury on Twitter, writing: “Wow unbelievable from Fury! Fair play and well done Sugar Hill and Andy Lee on first class game plan.”

Responding to a Twitter user who wrote: “Not a chance Eddie Hearn is letting Joshua anywhere near Tyson now, Hearn said: “Of course I am! And AJ wants it bad… this fight is gonna happen and has to happen this year!”

And after sharing a mock-up image of Joshua and Fury stood across from each other in the ring, Hearn added: “No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the summer.”