🔥Tyson Fury urges UK to stay on lockdown: 'I've taken it deadly seriously, as should you'🔥

Tyson Fury has called for the country to stay on lockdown in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Monday evening, ordering strict new curbs on life in the UK. People have been told they must stay at home except for shopping for essential goods, exercise and for medical reasons, while shops selling non-essential goods are to close.

The new measures are to remain in place for at least three weeks – with WBC heavyweight champion Fury urging the public to follow his lead and change how they live in order to battle the pandemic.

“I would just like to say that I hope everybody is keeping well and staying safe and staying indoors and not going out because of the virus,” Fury said in a video released on Instagram.

“After listening to what the Prime Minister said, I’ve taken it deadly seriously, as should you.

“Let’s fight this virus together as a nation, as a family and as a team, and do the best to help others not get the virus.

“Stay indoors, it’s very, very important, listen to Boris and stay indoors.”

Fury is scheduled to meet Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight in July with ‘The Gypsy King’ making arrangements to train from home.

“I’ve got a running machine, weights, a few free weights.

“I’m going to keep fit, and post daily videos of myself training and working out to keep you going and to keep me going.

“Everybody knows without the gym I’m finished. God bless, stay safe and stay indoors.”