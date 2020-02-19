🔥Tyson Fury suitably confident as he faces up to Deontay Wilder with suit covered in pictures of himself🔥

Tyson Fury made a memorable entrance at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as his high-profile heavyweight title rematch against Deontay Wilder draws ever closer.

18 months on from a thrilling split-decision draw in Los Angeles, the self-anointed ‘Gypsy King’ will once again attempt to end his American rival’s five-year WBC championship reign on Saturday night.

Both boxers made their grand entrances to the famous arena on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, with Fury – whose lively attire has become something of a hallmark of his pre-fight press appearances – seeming to opt for another interesting, custom-made clothing choice.

The 31-year-old – who has previously dressed as Batman and Apollo Creed, among others – showed up in a dark suit that was plastered with several pictures of his own face and nickname.

Rather than simply an ostentatious display of bravado, however, closer inspection reveals that hidden inside those faces are messages regarding mental health.

Shirt brand Claudio Lugli – who have worked closely with Fury on his suits for the last five years – said on Twitter: “Custom-made suit with subtle Mental Health connotations and iconic Fury quotes.

“A classy touch from the lineal Champ Tyson Fury to raise awareness for mental illness and internal struggle.”

When on the microphone at the promotional event, Fury said: “I’m very happy so many people have turned out.

“Who’s ready for a f****** war? Let’s go!

“I’ve done everything correctly in training camp, I’ve been over here for 10 weeks and I feel on fire. I’m ready for anything they chuck at me. I cannot wait for Saturday.”