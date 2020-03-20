🔥Tyson Fury reveals Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Wayne Rooney prank calls🔥

Tyson Fury has revealed he regularly prank calls a number of high-profile sporting names, including Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Wayne Rooney.

The Englishman emphatically stopped the previously undefeated Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight title in February, with the pair set for a third bout later this year.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus forcing a number of sporting events to be postponed, it remains to be seen when the fight will take place.

Eddie Hearn has claimed any long-term postponements may push an all-British undisputed showdown between Joshua and Fury closer, although that remains purely conjecture as things stand.

With little sport currently taking place worldwide, Fury told BT Sport just what he’s been getting up to.

He said: “I call him [Joshua]. Sometimes I say: ‘What’s happening Mush?’ We have a little back and forth. I tell him I’m going to knock him out, he says: ‘I’m going to knock you out’.

“I said: ‘After your last performance, you’ll need a lot of improvement to knock me out, I’ll tell you that’. We have a little laugh, it’s a bit of banter, isn’t it?

“If you think about it, you’ve got all these famous sportspeople in your phone, you have a couple of beers, what are you going to do? We’re only human after all.

“It’s just me having a bit of banter with the lads. I call Dillian Whyte, I call Rooney, Anthony Joshua – I call them all.”