🔥Tyson Fury reluctant to talk about Anthony Joshua but Battle of Britain for all the belts sets pulses racing🔥

Tyson Fury had said that victory over WBC champion Deontay Wilder here on Saturday would mean he had ‘completed boxing’. In reality, it just looks like he is playing a different game to the rest of the heavyweights on the planet.

The 6ft 9in self-styled Gypsy King promised to put Wilder on the back foot, break his heart and then stop him inside the distance to claim the one and only major title he had not yet got his hands on. In the end, so one-sided was the victory, it was almost as if Fury had the cheat codes on.

Make no mistake, this might just be the single best performance in a fight of this magnitude in the history of British boxing. Never mind Britain, this will go down in history anyway.

Wilder, the planet’s most ferocious puncher, looked like a total novice in the face of Fury, who dominated from centre ring, backing the American up and rocking him time and time again.

The defending champion had already been down twice heavily before the end came after 1min 39secs of the seventh, when his cornerman Mark Breland threw in the towel. It was precious little mercy on a nightmare occasion for Wilder, who ended the fight with blood pouring from his left ear.

The Las Vegas oddsmakers had decided an inside-distance victory for Fury was the least likely outcome inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. By the time it was all said and done, it all seemed so obvious.

Fury has spent weeks telling anybody in earshot that he was in Las Vegas for one thing and one thing only, a knockout. For a man of his size, he has never been considered a big puncher but he insisted that his work in the gym with his new training team of SugarHill Steward and Andy Lee was all centred around an inside-distance win.

Even so, no one else — not least Wilder — saw it coming.

“When I came here, they all said I can’t punch,” Fury said. “Deontay Wilder himself said I had pillow fists. Not bad for a fat guy who can’t punch, eh? I did all right, didn’t I? I’m a feather duster who can’t break an egg.

(REUTERS)

“We’ve only just started this style with SugarHill. We’ve had seven weeks to perfect a style which takes years to develop in the Kronk Gym.

“But I’m a quick learner and we are going to be putting people to sleep left, right and centre.”

Bad news, perhaps, for Anthony Joshua, the holder of the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. British boxing’s golden boy has been like the elephant in the room throughout this whole promotion in Las Vegas, with any questions about him shot down without a second thought. This clash at the MGM was between the two best heavyweights on the planet, they said, so why talk about anybody else?

(Getty Images)

However, no sooner had the flow of blood from Wilder’s ear been stemmed and the famous green and gold WBC belt been held aloft by Fury, attention immediately turned toward Joshua.

In days gone by, a champion in his position, in the hunt for a showdown with the winner of this fight, would have been in Vegas all week making himself heard, winding people up and calling for a crack at the winner.

That has never been Joshua’s style but he was conspicuous by his absence.

Almost immediately after the bout, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn took to social media to suggest a Battle of Britain, for all four major heavyweight titles, this summer. It would be the biggest event in the history of British boxing by quite a distance. Hearn knows, however, there are many hurdles in the way.

Joshua looks set to face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June, while Wilder has an option in his contract for an immediate rematch with Fury. Both could be sidestepped but it is not an easy path to Fury v Joshua.

Given the beating he took here in his own back yard, however, Wilder might be better served steering well clear of the first man to defeat him as a professional.

What is more, the one-sided nature of the seven-round beating would make another rematch a hard sell on pay-per-view. Fury, however, chose not to speak Joshua’s name when asked directly about him at the post-fight press conference but did talk up the chances of a rematch. For him, the trilogy clash might just represent easy money in this gambling mecca.

“I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay will need time to recover from the fight,” Fury said. “But I’m almost certain he will take the rematch.

“He’s a dynamite puncher and at any time he can take somebody out. With that danger, you’re always in a fight. I’m sure we will do it again if he wants to.

“If he doesn’t then whoever my promoters put in front of me, I’m happy with. Whoever is next will get the same treatment.”

(AP)

Of course, Fury has been in this position before. He shocked world boxing in November 2015 when he travelled abroad to dethrone Wladimir Klitschko and become heavyweight champion for the first time.

The victory would be the prelude for a downward spiral into alcoholism, drug abuse and crippling depression which was punctuated by regular suicidal thoughts.

Fury has spoken about how that victory had left him feeling empty and hollow because he had finally achieved everything he had ever worked for. Life beyond that moment, he said, was suddenly difficult to value.

That night he claimed the WBA, WBO and IBF belts — the very same trio now held by Joshua. And his victory over Wilder and the WBC belt that came with it means there is genuinely nothing more for him left to achieve in the ring.

But his escapades in America, where he has now won three fights in a row following the 2018 draw with Wilder in their initial encounter, means he is a genuine star across the pond.

There is an argument that he should now be considered as Britain’s greatest heavyweight, surpassing even Lennox Lewis. Whether or not that is accurate, one thing’s for sure; he has completed boxing.