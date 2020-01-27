🔥Tyson Fury predicts early knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in February rematch🔥

Tyson Fury believes he will knock Deontay Wilder out in just two rounds when they meet for the second time on 22 February.

The two unbeaten behemoths meet again next month for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title after they fought to a classic draw in December 2018.

The Gypsy King (29-0-1) survived two knockdowns from the Bronze Bomber (42-0-1), having outboxed the champion for the vast majority of the bout in Los Angeles.

With his superior boxing skills not doing the trick in the first contest, the Brit is planning to unleash his power on the American when they meet for a second time.

‘I will knock him out in two rounds, in the first I tried to outbox him but I did not win,’ Fury told a pre-fight press conference.

‘I am happy he doesn’t think I am a big puncher, the stats don’t lie, he is a far bigger one-hit puncher than me. But I don’t believe anyone can match me for heart and determination.

‘Only one of us can win and I am not afraid to go mano-e-mano with the biggest puncher in history.

‘Even if I hate this guy, I have to respect his record, he has knocked out every opponent apart from me.

‘Deontay has amazing power and even when it comes to our verbal blows, I have to respect that.’

Wilder is not overly concerned by Fury’s ability to stop him, recognising his boxing ability, but questioning the power in his enormous frame.

‘I don’t think he has the power to knock me out, we have not seen that,’ said the champ.’ We have seen a couple of knockouts but nothing as regular as mine.

‘Tyson is a skilful fighter but you cannot have it all. I said he had pillow fists at the hands.’

The pair meet again at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on 22 February.

