🔥Tyson Fury happy with lack of British judges for Deontay Wilder rematch🔥

Tyson Fury claims he is delighted that there will be no British judges involved in Saturday’s world title rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury arrived at the MGM Grand here yesterday wearing an extravagant suit made up of pictures of his own face and vowed to knock Wilder out as the pair came head to head for the first time in fight week.

The 31-year-old and American Wilder clash 14 months on from their controversial draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Fury was floored twice but was adamant that he had done enough to win on the scorecards. The judges, however, decided otherwise.

It was British judge Phil Edwards who returned a score of 113-113 and Fury was furious with the official.

There will be three American judges this time and it has been suggested that could be a disadvantage for Fury.

But he said: “No British judges? Fantastic. It was the British judge who went against me last time, hence why I’ve not got a British judge this time.

“I’m happy and will be happy with the judges. They all do a fantastic job. But I’m not going to need those judges anyway. I’m not leaving anything in their hands.

“I’ve been knocking my sparring partners out cold so I’m definitely feeling more powerful. I will win by a second-round knockout.”