🔥Tyson Fury dominates Deontay Wilder to become new WBC heavyweight champion🔥

Tyson Fury has beaten Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Fury produced a stunning performance in Las Vegas, dropping the Wilder twice before the American’s team threw in the towel in the seventh round.

He hands Wilder the first loss of his professional career and ends his five-year reign as champion, sealing his own return to the summit of boxing.

Fury previously ruled the heavyweight division after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 before his world fell apart. The Manchester fighter fell into a spiral of depression and drug addiction, contemplating suicide less than a year after becoming heavyweight champion.

Fury emerged from a torturous spell in his life in 2018, slimming back town after ballooning to 27 stone during his time away from the ring.

After a sharing a split decision draw with Wilder in their first bout in December 2018, Fury’s bid for redemption came full circle in Las Vegas tonight.

Last October, Fury revealed he planned to retire from boxing after three more fights. With one of those ticked off, a unification bout with IBF, WBO and WBA (Super) champion Anthony Joshua surely looms on the horizon.

2020-02-23T05:40:04.693Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 7Fury starts the round with a big left hand off Wilder’s chin – easy work for him there. The towel comes in! Wilder’s team pull their man out – WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!

2020-02-23T05:37:05.290Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 6Blood is still flowing from Wilder’s ear and lip thanks to those punishing shots from Fury. The champion looks so weary and bereft of ideas.

2020-02-23T05:31:47.653Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 5The ropes prevent Wilder hitting the canvas again! Wilder is spent in there but Fury is deducted a point as he chases the finisher. It probably won’t matter much – the champion looks finished.

2020-02-23T05:31:09.573Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 5A huge right at the start of the round spins Wilder! What a shot from Fury. Wilder shows a good chin however and clings on, albeit looking very fragile. WILDER DOWN AGAIN! A another straight shot sends the champion to the mat.

2020-02-23T05:29:16.796Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 4Wilder falls to the mat after a tangle of legs – no knockdown, but the champion is stumbling about all over the place.Fury’s pressure is insane – but Wilder digs himself out of trouble ever so slightly, getting his jab going to ease the bigger man off him. Wilder isn’t doing enough still, he looks tired and it is another round to Fury.

2020-02-23T05:25:13.746Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 3Wilder is down again! This time it is no knock down. He is just about saved by the bell.The champion is in huge trouble – Fury is dominating him and has the first knockdown of the night.

2020-02-23T05:24:03.016Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 3Terrific right from Fury early on! Wilder wobbles ever so slightly and Fury stays right in his face, maintaining this constant pressure. There looks to be a bit of damage to Wilder’s bottom lip – likely the result of those stiffs right that Fury has been landing with increasing regularity. A huge left-right suddenly drops Wilder! WILDER IS DOWN!

2020-02-23T05:21:12.463Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 2Wilder looks for that big right but Fury reads it well and blocks the worst of it. The champion goes for that right again and Fury slips inside, making him miss.Fury’s corner scream for him to keep the jab going, but the champion gets his going too, landing one at short-range clean.Fury ends the round with a big right with Wilder throwing another straight back. The two spill into the corner as the bell rings still swinging and Kenny Bayless rushes in to break them up.

2020-02-23T05:16:40.913Z

Wilder vs Fury | Round 1 Fury immediately takes centre ring, staying true to his word. Wilder throws a couple of big shots over the top, one catching Fury in the first big scoring shot of the fight. Fury tries to unload in response but Wilder reads it and blocks but the Gypsy King comes again and finds the jab. Fury is going looking for him in the final 30 seconds and finds the target with a fine left.Superb start here!

“DING DING”

2020-02-23T05:13:14.850Z

Wilder vs FuryHERE. WE. GO!

2020-02-23T05:09:31.773Z

Wilder’s team begin the long process of removing his walk out costume piece by piece. Jimmy Lennon Jr begins his duties on the mic…

2020-02-23T05:07:32.873Z

Wilder makes the slow walk down to the ring decked out in quite an extraordinary outfit of his own.

2020-02-23T05:03:30.563Z

Time for Wilder’s entrance. It’s going to be big.

2020-02-23T04:59:19.426Z

Fury is now being lifted out to the ring sat on a throne carried five foot in the air to the strains of Crazy by Patsy Cline. Surreal.

2020-02-23T04:57:31.196Z

Fury makes his way down the tunnel – looking very regal decked out in royal robes.

2020-02-23T04:53:23.796Z

Tyson, Holyfield and Lewis reunitedBefore the anthems, we were introduced to some heroes from the last golden generation of heavyweight boxing with Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis honoured in front of a Las Vegas crowd.Back in the very same arena where Tyson infamously bit off part of Holyfield’s ear off in one of the most astonishing moments in sporting history, the duo stood beside three-time champion Lewis to be honoured by the WBC.

2020-02-23T04:49:02.743Z

We’ve had the UK and US anthems – not long to wait now.

2020-02-23T04:43:54.250Z

