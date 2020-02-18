🔥Tyson Fury: Changing my training team before Deontay Wilder fight was the best decision🔥

Overhauling his training team was the best decision Tyson Fury ever made, insists the boxer despite suggestions it could cost him against Deontay Wilder.

Fury announced his shock split with former trainer and close friend Ben Davison in December, just months before the biggest fight of his life in Las Vegas this weekend.

He has since enrolled the help of ­SugarHill Steward, the nephew of fabled Detroit trainer Emanuel Steward, while Fury’s distant cousin, Andy Lee, has also been brought in to help.

Many have questioned Fury’s decision to make such a drastic change so close to the clash with the WBC heavyweight champion, but he insists his initial ­concerns have been erased.

Fury said: “Before I came over here to start this training camp, I was very unsure how this would go, because obviously me and my long-term trainer were not training together anymore.

“He was a new trainer, someone I hadn’t worked with for 10 years, so it was all up in the air. Andy was coming in, SugarHill was coming in, so it was all unknown to me.

“I wasn’t sure how it would all pan out, but I can tell you now, it’s the best decision I ever made and I’m glad I made it when I did because we’re going to see something different on Saturday night.”