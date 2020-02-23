🔥Tyson Fury celebrates Deontay Wilder win by serenading Las Vegas crowd with 'American Pie'🔥

Tyson Fury celebrated his WBC heavyweight title victory over Deontay Wilder by singing ‘American Pie’ to a Las Vegas audience.

Fury produced a devastating performance to become the first man to beat Wilder, sending the ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to the canvas twice before the towel came in during the seventh round.

After winning his first world titles in 2015 after a similarly punch-perfect performance over Wladimir Klitschko, Fury serenaded the crowd with Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’.

This time around, he celebrated his victory on American soil with Don McLean’s classic, encouraging the 15,000-strong crowd to join in.

“I want to shout out Deontay Wilder, he showed the heart of a champion,” Fury said after the win. “He got up and battled onto round seven. He is a warrior, he will be back and be champion again.

“But the king has returned to the top of the throne.”