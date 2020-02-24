🔥Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder: Round-by-round breakdown of how 'The Gypsy King' reclaimed his crown🔥

Tyson Fury put on a performance of the ages as he took apart the previously undefeated Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion.

After a split decision draw in their first encounter 15 months ago, Fury took no chances this time around as he overwhelmed ‘The Bronze Bomber’ from the opening bell.

Declan Taylor breaks down round-by-round how ‘The Gypsy King’ reclaimed his crown in Las Vegas.

ROUND ONE

After entering the arena on a throne, Fury wastes no time establishing his authority on the fight. He immediately takes centre ring and Wilder seems only happy to retreat. The American always with his right hand cocked and ready to go.

(REUTERS)

ROUND TWO

Both men attempted to switch their attack from head to body but, for the first time, Wilder’s explosive right hand appears to land on Fury, causing gasps around the arena. It barely seems to register with the Englishman, however, and he’s straight back on the attack.

ROUND THREE

Fury in complete control and Wilder begins to force his work and overreach with the right hand. Fury takes advantage by unleashing a vicious left hook-right hand combination which floors Wilder heavily for only the second time in his career.

(Getty Images)

ROUND FOUR

Still visibly struggling after the knockdown and with blood pouring from his ear, Wilder’s reign as world champion is on the verge of its climax. Fury in complete control and piling on the pressure looking for a clinical finish.

(REUTERS)

ROUND FIVE

Wilder looks bereft of ideas, totally exhausted and with no answers for the brilliance of Fury who is really starting to turn the screw. Fury scores his second knockdown of the fight when a sickening left hook to the body drops Wilder heavily.

ROUND SIX

By now it is a matter of when and not if Fury will stop Wilder, who is staggering around the ring and hoping for any opportunity to turn the fight on its head with a big shot of his own.

(PA)

ROUND SEVEN

It’s all over as Fury pins Wilder into the corner and unleashes a lethal barrage of crunching shots to both head and body forcing the American’s cornerman Mark Breland to throw in the towel and end the punishment.