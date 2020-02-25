🔥Tyson Fury arrives back to hero's welcome in Manchester after beating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas🔥

Tyson Fury has landed to a hero’s welcome back in Manchester days after his WBC heavyweight title triumph in Las Vegas.

‘The Gypsy King’ produced a performance for the ages in Sin City, dominating Deontay Wilder to reclaim his spot at the summit of heavyweight boxing alongside IBF, WBO and WBA champion Anthony Joshua.

Fury celebrated his title triumph alongside a 50-strong entourage of friends and family, including his wife Paris, brother Tommy and members of his training on Sunday night inside the MGM Grand.

He touched back down at Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning where he was given a police escort, smiling and waving as fans welcomed him through the arrivals lounge.

Wilder, who had hit the canvas just once in his professional career prior to this weekend, was knocked down twice before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has confirmed he plans to trigger a rematch clause that will set up a third meeting with Fury.