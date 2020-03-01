🔥Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rematch leaves door open to an Anthony Joshua unification fight before 2021🔥

Heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to fight for a third time “before July”, according to Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum.

Wilder lost his undefeated record and WBC title to Fury in a seven round stoppage defeat last weekend, ending a run of ten successful defences, including his controversial draw against the Brit in December 2018.

The American had 30 days to order an immediate rematch, which Arum – speaking to Ringside Reporter – has now confirmed after being “formally notified” that Wilder’s team intend to do so.

Arum’s words came shortly after Wilder claimed ‘the war has just begun’.

“Your king is here and I’m not going anywhere, for the war has just begun,” said Wilder.

“I’m a king that will never give up and will fight to the death. I am a warrior, I am strong and I will be back,” he added.

Wilder – who knocked Fury down twice in their first encounter – was on the receiving end in the rematch, dropping to the canvas twice before his corner threw in the towel.

In Pictures | Wilder vs Fury 2 and undercard action | 23/02/20

A third fight means a highly anticipated all-British unification showdown between Fury and Anthony Joshua will not take place until the end of the year – should the pair win their respective fights.

Eddie Hearn on Thursday told BBC Sport that the bout simply must happen, adding he was desperate to make the fight as soon as possible.

Hearn said: “We’ve got two Brits who can unify and become the undisputed champion of the world, we must take that chance and we will take it.”

Wilder fires Fury warning: ‘The war has just begun!’

Wilder could be offered money to step aside for Fury vs Joshua

Fury was carrying a ‘string of injuries into Wilder fight’

Fury arrives back in UK to hero’s welcome after title win

However, Joshua will first have to overcome mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, who he is expected to fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

Arum, however, doesn’t quite believe it will be a straight forward win for Joshua – who regained his WBA, IBF,WBO and IBO titles after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr by unanimous decision in December 2019.

He said he would “guarantee Pulev will knock out Joshua like Fury knocked out Wilder,” adding that he would look match the Bulgarian against Fury at the end of the year.