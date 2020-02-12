🔥Tyron Woodley: Leon Edwards isn't remotely near the fighter Darren Till was, it's only a big fight if I lose🔥

Tyron Woodley is refusing to hype his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC London, insisting the Birmingham fighter is ‘just another opponent’ who doesn’t measure up to old foe Darren Till.

Former welterweight champion Woodley returns to the octagon on 21 March – his first fight since dropping the 170lbs title to Kamaru Usman last year.

The American appeared reluctant to make the trip across the Atlantic for UFC London, initially insisting he would only leave the US if he was ‘on vacation’.

While his fight with Edwards serves as one of the most high-profile bouts the promotion has ever staged in the capital, Woodley insists getting the win will do little for his own profile.

“I don’t want to give him any additional promo and act all excited like I’m so happy and so worthy to be fighting him. He is the one who is gaining the most by fighting me,” Woodley told Standard Sport.

Edwards can set himself up for a title shot on 21 March Photo: AFP via Getty

“When I beat him, it’s because I’m supposed to beat him. It’s only a big fight if he beats me.”

This will be the second time Woodley has tangled with one of the elite names of UK MMA. In September 2018, ‘The Chosen One’ put his welterweight title on the line against Liverpool fighter Till, then undefeated in MMA and bidding to become just the second UFC world champion from these shores.

Till came into that fight off the back of huge wins against former title challengers in Donald Cerrone and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Woodley dominated Till on the night, however, producing a superb submission win to retain his title.

And comparing the two Brits, Woodley insists Edwards offers nowhere near the same threat.

“How many finishes has Leon got it? Not many at this highest level,” he said. You look at where Darren Till was, he was fresh off stopping Donald Cerrone, a close fight against ‘Wonderboy’ who I thought at that time, right after me, was [the best].

“Darren Till was a way better fighter, he was way stronger, he was way more powerful, and he had way more threat and power behind his punches than Leon Edwards.

“Leon Edwards is sharp, he’s tactical, in good condition, he makes good adjustments in the fight, but as far as challenges, I don’t think (Leon) is remotely near as Darren was at that time. Till is a little different now, but at that time, he gave it hell.”

Woodley got a submission win over Darren Till in 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Edwards revealed earlier this year that his new UFC contract includes a clause that guarantees him a world title shot if he gets the win over Woodley at the O2 Arena.

Woodley however has accused his opponent of getting a little ahead of himself, something he admits he has been guilty of in the past.

“Leon says a lot of stuff,” he said. “He needs to focus more on how he is going to get back to the drawing board and what is going to get him back in the mix. All the other s***… I’ve been guilty of talking too far down the road in the past.

“How are you going to remotely talk about a title shot when you are about to face the greatest welterweight of all time? He needs to re-shift his focus because he’s about to get hurt.

“I don’t to give him too much attention. I’ve already fathered this whole division, mentored [Kamaru] Usman and Colby [Covington] and all these other fighters.”