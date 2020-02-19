🔥Tyler, the Creator thanks Theresa May in Brits acceptance speech🔥

Tyler, the Creator thanked Theresa May in his acceptance speech at the Brit Awards.

Accepting the award for Best International Male Solo Artist, Tyler, The Creator made fun of the former prime minister, who banned the rapper/singer-songwriter from the UK in 2015, when she was Home Secretary.Cconcluding his speech, said: “Thank you Theresa May. I know she’s at home pissed off.”

He also paid tribute to the UK music scene, saying: “Shout our to all the British funk from the 80s that I try to copy.”

Tyler, the Creator was banned from the UK in 2015 after his lyrics were deemed to encourage “violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and foster “hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

A Home Office spokesperson said at the time: “Coming to the UK is a privilege, and we expect those who come here to respect our shared values.

“The Home Secretary has the power to exclude an individual if she considers that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good or if their exclusion is justified on public policy grounds.”

The ban has since lifted, and the star will return to UK stages this year, including a headline performance at Manchester’s Parklife Festival in summer.

He recently won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys for his 2019 release Igor.

