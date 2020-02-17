Two women, two girls killed in Highway 40 crash on way to volleyball tournament

1 of 2

A crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) killed four people from Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Photo from KTVI.

Crews tend to the victims of a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of Katherine Bogan.

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with more on driver’s criminal history; details on victimsST. CHARLES COUNTY — Two women and two girls were killed Friday in a head-on collision near Lake Saint Louis while traveling to a weekend volleyball tournament.Those killed were identified as Carrie McCaw, 44, Kacey McCaw, 12, Lesley Prather, 44, and Rhyan Prather, 12, all of Louisville, Kentucky.

Victims of St. Charles County crash, via Instagram post from Assumption High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the four were riding in a 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan when a pickup truck crashed into them and another car after crossing into a median on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and veering into oncoming traffic.The crash was at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Highway 40, west of Highway 364.The pickup’s driver, a 29-year-old man from the St. Charles area, was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.The man was driving a 2009 Ford 250 pickup east on the highway when it ran off the left side of the road and breached cable barriers in the grassy median, said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson. As his pickup started to overturn, it slammed into the minivan and a 2017 Acura MDX in the westbound lanes. The Acura’s driver and passenger weren’t injured, according to the patrol’s report.The Highway Patrol is investigating why the pickup’s driver lost control of his vehicle. The driver wasn’t arrested, Thompson said, although the case is being handled as a criminal investigation. Thompson said the patrol will be submitting a report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of any charges.Lohmar said the patrol had “reasonable suspicion” to believe that the driver was impaired. Officials now wait for toxicology tests to “see what was in his system.”The pickup’s driver, who could not be reached for comment, is on probation for a felony drug conviction from St. Charles County. After pleading guilty of drug possession in October 2017, he was put on five years’ probation. The judge required he undergo substance-abuse treatment and provide hair follicles for drug testing every 90 days.The four deaths rocked Louisville, Kentucky, where the victims lived. The women and their daughters were headed to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City.“Everyone connected to the Triple Crown NIT is devastated at learning of the loss of four members of the KIVA family who died in a car accident Friday on their way to the tournament,” according to a statement from Jared Rudiger, the tournament director.KIVA is the Kentucky Indiana Volleyball Academy.“Words are unable to express our sadness at the loss of Carrie and Kacey McCaw and Lesley and Rhyan Prather,” Rudiger added.Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter. The city’s mayor, Greg Fischer, tweeted: “My heart is breaking at the loss of four Louisvillians, including a Louisville firefighter, killed in a tragic accident today in Missouri. I ask that you join me in keeping their families, friends and co-workers in your hearts and prayers.”Lesley Prather played volleyball at the University of Louisville from 1998 to 2001. McCaw played volleyball for Syracuse from 1994-1997. Both universities posted messages on social media in tribute.

The Syracuse Athletics family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of volleyball alumnae Carrie Urton McCaw ’98, and her daughter, Kacey. Our thoughts are with their families and those affected by the fatal crash during this incredibly difficult time.https://t.co/1FxPBbEVGD pic.twitter.com/2hgi1i7cUU

— Syracuse Volleyball (@CuseVB) February 15, 2020

Highway 40 is equipped with cable barriers running along the median designed to protect against crossover crashes. Thompson said the cable barrier was intact at the crash site. The pickup apparently breached the barrier by rolling over it in the crash, he said.Lake Saint Louis police said the crash closed both westbound lanes of the highway from Winghaven Boulevard to Lake Saint Louis Boulevard. All lanes were reopened by 2 p.m. Friday.Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this article.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.

The worker had non-life threatening injuries.

Charges were filed after the girl gave birth Tuesday.

Early on Dec. 15, officers responded to an anonymous report of puppies abandoned next to a dumpster in Shaw Park.

A victim told police that when she was 15, she started talking with Michael Bakale on mobile apps Whisper and Snapchat.