Two women, two girls killed in crash on Highway 40 en route to volleyball tournament

1 of 2

Crews tend to the victims of a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of Katherine Bogan.

Updated at 10:30 p.m. with more details about those killedST. CHARLES COUNTY — Four people, two women and two girls, were killed Friday in a head-on collision near Lake Saint Louis while traveling to a weekend volleyball tournament.Those killed were identified as Carrie McCaw, 44, Kacey McCaw, 12, Lesley Prather, 44, and Rhyan Prather, 12, all of Louisville, Kentucky.The Missouri Highway Patrol said the four were riding in a minivan when a pickup truck crashed into them after crossing into a median on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and veering into oncoming traffic.The crash occurred about 11 a.m. near Highway N and Exit 4A.The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with two passenger vehicles, including the minivan. All four occupants of the minivan were killed, said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.The driver of the pickup suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Thompson said. Two people in the other passenger car suffered no serious injuries, he added.The women and girls were headed to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City, according to a statement from Jared Rudiger, the tournament director.”Everyone connected to the Triple Crown NIT is devastated at learning of the loss of four members of the KIVA family who died in a car accident Friday on their way to the tournament,” the statement said. KIVA is the Kentucky Indiana Volleyball Academy.”Words are unable to express our sadness at the loss of Carrie and Kacey McCaw and Lesley and Rhyan Prather; we have been close partners with KIVA through the building of this event, and we will stand by them in this moment, along with all the KIVA families and loved ones,” the statement said.Carrie McCaw was identified as a Louisville firefighter. The city’s mayor, Greg Fischer, tweeted: “My heart is breaking at the loss of four Louisvillians, including a Louisville firefighter, killed in a tragic accident today in Missouri. I ask that you join me in keeping their families, friends and co-workers in your hearts and prayers.”Lesley Prather played volleyball at the University of Louisville from 1998 to 2001, according to a tweet from the university. Two of the people in the minivan died at the scene and the other two died at a hospital.Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine what caused the driver of the pickup to lose control.The highway there has cable barriers running along the median designed to protect against crossover crashes. Thompson said the cable barrier was intact at the crash site. The pickup apparently breached the barrier by rolling over it in the crash, he said.Lake Saint Louis police said the crash closed both westbound lanes of the highway from Winghaven Boulevard to Lake Saint Louis Boulevard. All lanes were reopened by 2 p.m. Friday.Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this article.

