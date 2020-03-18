Two Washington University physicians test positive for the coronavirus

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Henry Coffin Jr.’s temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

UPDATED at 4: 45 p.m. Wednesday with two Washington University physicians testing positive for the coronavirus.Two physicians with Washington University in St. Louis have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.It was not immediately clear if either case had been previously reported by city or county officials. One of the physicians lives in St. Louis and the second physician lives in St. Louis County, spokeswoman Judy Finch said in a written statement. The physicians are in quarantine and are not working with patients, she said. “We are working as diligently and quickly as possible with public health officials who are focused on identifying and communicating with anyone who may have had contact with the physicians,” Finch said. University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a statement to students and staff that two university students have also tested positive.The two had studied abroad in Denmark before returning to the states, Martin said. Both are in quarantine out-of-state and are receiving care.The announcements by Washington University were among several developments Wednesday as public health officials struggle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city will ban social gatherings of more than 10 people beginning Friday to prevent the spread.Krewson announced the measure, which is based on recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference at City Hall after reporting the city’s second case of the virus. That second case is one of the university physicians.Krewson announced the second case in a tweet early Wednesday. The city health department was alerted to the case late Tuesday, she said.”With this case, there’s reason to believe there is community exposure,” she said. “This individual continued to go to work in the City while exhibiting symptoms.””While we still don’t have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us,” she said. “If you have ANY cold or flu-like symptoms, don’t go to work & seek medical attention.”On Monday, St. Louis officials confirmed the city’s first case of the coronavirus in a person 20 to 30 years old who recently traveled abroad to a country hard hit by the virus outbreak. The person flew into another state before driving to a St. Louis medical facility on Saturday to be tested. St. Louis University later identified the person as a student who lived off campus. There are at least 17 reported cases statewide. • Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatmentThis is a developing story. Check back for updates.

