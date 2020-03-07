two-us.-health-screeners-at-lax-test-positive-for-coronavirus:-internal-email

🔥Two U.S. health screeners at LAX test positive for coronavirus: internal email🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues today and seen by Reuters. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were conducting secondary screenings of passengers arriving from overseas, including from China, and have been directed to self-quarantine until March 17, the email said. 

“At this time, we cannot confirm where these two screeners were exposed,” said the email, which was sent by a senior CDC official. “Let us keep our colleagues in our thoughts during this period.”

Reporting by John Shiffman; Editing by Sandra Maler

Related Posts

house-gospel-choir-founder-natalie-maddix-talks-inspiration-and-their-upcoming-show-at-electric-brixton

🔥House Gospel Choir founder Natalie Maddix talks inspiration and their upcoming show at Electric Brixton🔥

John koli
fbi-raids-fashion-mogul-peter-nygard&apos;s-offices-over-&apos;sex-trafficking-ring&apos;

🔥FBI raids fashion mogul Peter Nygard's offices over 'sex trafficking ring'🔥

John koli
heartwarming-yarn-of-kobe-bryant&apos;s-secret-clinical-institution-declare-to-to-death-boy…-known-as-kobe

Heartwarming yarn of Kobe Bryant's secret clinical institution declare to to death boy… known as Kobe

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *