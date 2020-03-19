Two teachers, parent at St. Louis County preschool test positive for COVID-19

Postdoctoral researchers Brett Case (left) and Adam Bailey wear protective equipment to study the COVID-19 virus. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis physicians and researchers are preparing for COVID-19 cases and working on drugs and vaccines to fight the disease. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

MATT MILLER/WASHINGTON UNIVERSIT

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two teachers at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur and a parent with a student there have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents this week.”All are recovering well, and we all send them best wishes for a speedy recovery,” Leslie Wolf, the school’s director, said in a Wednesday email obtained by the Post-Dispatch. St. Louis County’s health department is communicating with the parent and teachers and anyone else who may have been exposed, Wolf’s email said.The message did not identify any of those infected with the virus.The school closed last week because of reports of illness among DECC’s teachers, Wolf’s email said.No one at the school could be reached Thursday and no one from the county health department was immediately available. The school has a capacity of 131 students ranging in age from 12 months to 6 years old.The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri rose to 24 as of Wednesday, according to Gov. Mike Parson, who also reported the state’s first death: a resident older than 60 who lived in Boone County, home to the University of Missouri, who tested positive on Tuesday after recently traveling abroad.Parson and Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker are expected to provide updated totals Thursday.Three of the new cases announced Wednesday were in the St. Louis metro area — one in St. Louis, another in St. Louis County and the first in St. Charles County.• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

