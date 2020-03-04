🔥Two strains of coronavirus are being spread globally, new study claims🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two strains of coronavirus have been discovered since the outbreak began in December, Chinese scientists have said.

The two types of Covid-19 are infecting people and making their way around the world.

Researchers believe most people have caught the most aggressive form of the disease.

More than 94,000 cases of coronavirus had been recorded at the time of writing, and 3,219 people have been killed as a result of contracting the illness.

Experts from Peking University’s School of Life Sciences and the Institute Pasteur of Shanghai said 70 per cent of people who have tested positive for coronavirus had the more aggressive strain of the two.

However they cautioned that their analysis examined a limited range of data and said follow-up analyses of larger data sets are needed to better understand the virus’s evolution.

“These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data, and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” they wrote.

The findings were published on Tuesday in the National Science Review, the journal of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

They come amid a fall in new coronavirus cases following crippling restrictions imposed on the world’s second largest economy to stop its spread, including transport suspensions and the extension of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said, down slightly from 125 the previous day, in a broad trend that has seen numbers of new cases fall from the middle of February.

The total number of cases on the mainland has now reached 80,282. The number of deaths rose by 38 to bring the total toll for mainland China to 2,981 by March 3.

All but one new death occurred in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Overseas spread

The number of new daily infections overseas is now exceeding the new cases in China.

Following this downturn in cases Chinese officials say they are now looking at ways to control the spread of the virus outside their nation and guard against future outbreaks.

Authorities have asked overseas Chinese people hoping to return home to reconsider their travel plans, while cities across the country have set up quarantine rules for those entering from high-risk places.

Italy, South Korea and Iran have all become infection hot spots. An infected person is known to have arrived in China from Iran last week.

China is encouraging domestic producers of medical protective equipment to export protective suits to meet overseas demand as the virus spreads, Cao Xuejun, an official with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

A number of countries including France, Germany, Russia, Kenya, Taiwan and Thailand have banned the export of face masks.

It has been revealed the first EU official to test positive for coronavirus has been diagnosed in Brussels.